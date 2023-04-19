BREITBART News | MTG Accuses Swalwell of 'a Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy,' Dems Fail to Strike from Record
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of having "a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy" during a hearing on Wednesday with President Joe Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman moved to have her words stricken from the record, but the move to do so was unsuccessful.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2j9oc0-mtg-accuses-swalwell-of-a-sexual-relationship-with-a-chinese-spy-dems-fail-.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=21
