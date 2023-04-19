Create New Account
MTG Accuses Swalwell of 'a Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy,' Dems Fail to Strike from Record
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
BREITBART News  |  MTG Accuses Swalwell of 'a Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy,' Dems Fail to Strike from Record


Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of having "a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy" during a hearing on Wednesday with President Joe Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman moved to have her words stricken from the record, but the move to do so was unsuccessful.


source:

https://rumble.com/v2j9oc0-mtg-accuses-swalwell-of-a-sexual-relationship-with-a-chinese-spy-dems-fail-.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=21

swalwellchinese spymtgfail to strike

