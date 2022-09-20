WHAT IS MODERN CONSERVATISM?

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 20, 2022
Modern Conservatism is not Republicanism – it is different and must be the way of the future of the Republican party.
Connecticut reporter has meltdown after seeing a confederate flag for sale at a County Fair.
Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterneck comes to Scranton, PA. All of the blue blood elites, fat chicks and beta males show up to cheer on free stuff.
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