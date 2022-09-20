Create New Account
WHAT IS MODERN CONSERVATISM?
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


September 20, 2022


Modern Conservatism is not Republicanism – it is different and must be the way of the future of the Republican party.


Connecticut reporter has meltdown after seeing a confederate flag for sale at a County Fair.


Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterneck comes to Scranton, PA. All of the blue blood elites, fat chicks and beta males show up to cheer on free stuff.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/




Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kqcmp-episode-45-what-is-modern-conservatism.html

current eventspoliticsdemocratrepublicanconnecticutpennsylvaniameltdownsenatorfree stuffconfederate flagscrantonteddy danielsin the trenchesmodern conservatismcounty fairjohn fetterneck

