In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 20, 2022
Modern Conservatism is not Republicanism – it is different and must be the way of the future of the Republican party.
Connecticut reporter has meltdown after seeing a confederate flag for sale at a County Fair.
Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterneck comes to Scranton, PA. All of the blue blood elites, fat chicks and beta males show up to cheer on free stuff.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kqcmp-episode-45-what-is-modern-conservatism.html
