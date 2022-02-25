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Is Sex Addiction Real?
The Jim Stroud Show
The Jim Stroud Show
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9 views • February 25, 2022
Jim Stroud interviews Richard Blankenship - clinical director for Capstone Counseling and Coaching and Capstone Center for Sexual Recovery & Transformation; a program for male addicts, female addicts, spouses/partners of sex addicts, couples in recovery, and services for children and adolescents.

Richard is one of the founders of the International Association of Certified Sexual Addiction Specialists (IACSAS) where he served as president for 13 years, and a founding board member of the Association for Partners of Sex Addicts Trauma Specialists (APSATS) where he served for over 4 years.

He developed the first graduate course to be taught on sexual addiction along with a colleague and guest lectures in a variety of University level courses. Richard is a frequent guest on Atlanta area radio & television programs dealing with sexual addiction.

Questions asked in this interview include:

# Is sex addiction real? (Or is it a convenient excuse to use when someone is caught and wants to avoid divorce or public scrutiny? For example, Harvey Weinstein, Tiger Woods, Eric Benet)

# How can someone know if they have an addiction verses an overactive libido? (Assuming there is a difference.)

# What is the difference between the old sex addiction model vs the problematic sexual behavior model?

# What is your opinion on sex robots?

# Can sex robots be therapeutic in dealing with sex addiction?

# Would you ever recommend sex workers as a means to resolve sex addiction issues?

# How does sex addiction affect families?

# Are sex addicts always recovering like alcoholics?

# And so much more...

Tune in now for a VERY fascinating conversation intended for mature audiences.
Keywords
sex addictiontherapymental health
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