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Episode 351: Defense of Self and State
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Full Description and references at: https://bit.ly/38Mx2RN
The missing historical fact of the 2nd Amendment argument is that Guns of all formats are sacredly secured for Defense of Self AND State. Ninety -plus percent of those that are Pro - 2nd Amendment argue the point that firearms are necessary for self-defense but do not argue the historical fact of Defending the State.
Read the full truth regarding the original intent of the 2nd Amendment at the link above.
The missing historical fact of the 2nd Amendment argument is that Guns of all formats are sacredly secured for Defense of Self AND State. Ninety -plus percent of those that are Pro - 2nd Amendment argue the point that firearms are necessary for self-defense but do not argue the historical fact of Defending the State.
Read the full truth regarding the original intent of the 2nd Amendment at the link above.
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