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PSYOP THE STEAL - MILLIE WEAVER
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81 views • June 03, 2021
What happened on January 6, 2021 was part of a well prepared contingency plan to disrupt President Trump’s chances of contesting the election results riddled with accusations of fraud.
Previously exposed, are some of these plans on the website sunriseexposed.com, where it is even shown on a tactical map that has the US Capitol as a primary target...
For more on this story and other news from Millie Weaver, visit:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
For more on We Are The News OHIO please visit:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.com
https://www.WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
Previously exposed, are some of these plans on the website sunriseexposed.com, where it is even shown on a tactical map that has the US Capitol as a primary target...
For more on this story and other news from Millie Weaver, visit:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
For more on We Are The News OHIO please visit:
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.com
https://www.WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
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