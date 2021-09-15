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D.Buzz Features : D.Tube
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0 view • September 15, 2021
D.BUZZ FEATURES : D.TUBE
D.Tube is a decentralized video hosting and playing platform that you can make use of by embedding any video from it easily into D.Buzz by copying and pasting the URL of that video.
When on D.Tube copy the URL from the "Share" button that is located below the video.
Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.
You will see the D.Tube video show up in the Buzz preview section.
ADDITIONAL POINTS :
If you directly just copy the URL from the address bar of your browser will need to edit that a little bit before the video will appear. You have to remove the " #!" from the URL.
D.BUZZ FEATURES :
The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.
Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.
Thank you for being part of our community.
D.Tube is a decentralized video hosting and playing platform that you can make use of by embedding any video from it easily into D.Buzz by copying and pasting the URL of that video.
When on D.Tube copy the URL from the "Share" button that is located below the video.
Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.
You will see the D.Tube video show up in the Buzz preview section.
ADDITIONAL POINTS :
If you directly just copy the URL from the address bar of your browser will need to edit that a little bit before the video will appear. You have to remove the " #!" from the URL.
D.BUZZ FEATURES :
The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.
Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.
Thank you for being part of our community.
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