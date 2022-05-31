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The Incurables Volume 10 Hot/Cold Showers, Hydrotherapy, High Enema
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133 views • May 31, 2022
The year 1995. Dr. Richard Schulze reveals methods for Hot and Cold showers, Enemas, Hot Herbal Baths and Cold Sheet treatments. Hillary champions as a test patient.
Water treatments: Just as powerful as herbs. Skip them and you may die. (57 mins)
A handbook on some of these methods and formulas can be found here: -
http://www.vigli.org/Schulze/The-Patient-Hanbook-for-Incurable-Diseases%20(1995).pdf
A transcript of similar series can be found here: -http://whale.to/c/sam_biser_save_your_life.html
See notes under The Incurables Volume 1 for more details.
Water treatments: Just as powerful as herbs. Skip them and you may die. (57 mins)
A handbook on some of these methods and formulas can be found here: -
http://www.vigli.org/Schulze/The-Patient-Hanbook-for-Incurable-Diseases%20(1995).pdf
A transcript of similar series can be found here: -http://whale.to/c/sam_biser_save_your_life.html
See notes under The Incurables Volume 1 for more details.
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