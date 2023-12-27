The Danger of Vaccines Documentary - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Dr Suzanne Humpries & Robert Kennedy Jr

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Biodata

“The risk of vaccination must be considered as important—and potentially more serious—than the risk of a childhood disease. Years of experience and thousands of hours of research have lead to conclusions that are not uniformly accepted: the importance of legally ensuring vaccine exemptions in each State and the right to refuse Nationally mandated vaccinations…

Humans are intrinsically healthy and tend to remain so if they are given nutritious, non-GMO foods, fresh air, and clean water. We have been blessed with God-given protective barriers against infectious diseases, including our skin and immune system…

[H]ow did we come to embrace the idea that injecting solutions of chemically-treated, inactivated viruses, parts of bacteria, traces of animal tissue and heavy metals, such as mercury and aluminum, was a reasonable strategy for keeping human beings—babies, children and adults—healthy?…

Parents, and all adults, must retain their right to refuse vaccines. They are not without risk, and those ‘rare’ complications can result in significant costs, both economic and in terms of human life…

When we give government the power to make medical decisions for us—and force us to vaccinate and medicate our children in the name ‘health’ and ‘policy’ and for ‘the greater good’ we, in essence, accept that the state owns our bodies, and, apparently, our children.”

“Vaccinations and the Right to Refuse,” newswithviews.com, Sep. 14, 2005

Involvement and Affiliations:

Pesident and Medical Director, OsteoMed II, 1996-present

Member, Women President’s Organization, International Women’s Forum

Member: American College for the Advancement of Medicine, American Academy of Environmental Medicine, American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Osteopathy, Cleveland Academy for Osteopathic Physicians, and Osteopathic Cranial Academy

Director of Emergency Medicine, Blanchard Valley Regional Medical Center, 1986-1998

President, Valley-Plus Emergency Medical Group, Inc., 1990-1997

President, OsteoMed, 1994-1995

Chief of Family Practice & Emergency Medicine, Blanchard Valley Regional Medical Center, 1988-1990

Education:

DO, cum laude, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1984

BA, cum laude, University of Toledo, 1980