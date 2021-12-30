Top 10 Air Taxi Innovations | 10 Emerging Technologies of Air Taxi's

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Air Taxis: Your Ride in the Near Future.
1 Lilum air taxi
https://lilium.com/
2 Ehang 184
http://www.ehang.com/ehang184
3 Surefly
http://workhorse.com/surefly
4 Autonomous Passenger Drone
http://passengerdrone.com/
5 AirBus Vhana
https://vahana.aero
6 Joby S2 VTOL tilt-rotor aircraft
http://www.jobyaviation.com/#news
7 CityAirbus
http://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-...
8 Mobi-1
http://airspacex.com
9 Volocopter
https://www.volocopter.com/de/
10 Bell Airtaxi
http://www.bellhelicopter.com