In Review: Crosman DPMS Panther Arms SBR CO2 Powered BB Gun

Today we are going to take an in-depth, practical look at the Crosman DPMS SBR CO2-powered BB/Air Gun with Full/Semi-Auto/Select Fire. We will do a full review, including the key features, pros, cons, and we will do some shooting to show you how it works.







FIND US:

https://adigaarmory.com/shop/







FOLLOW US ON:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/AdigaArmory







ATTRIBUTIONS:

4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions

Body of Water - TrackTribe via YouTube Audio Library

Savior - Telecasted via YouTube Audio Library

Spirit Riders - Telecasted via YouTube Audio Library

Sad Eyed Waltz - Telecasted via YouTube Audio Library

Riding Into The Sun - Telecasted via YouTube Audio Library

Bone Dry - Telecasted via YouTube Audio Library







TAGS:

crosman dpms sbr review, crosman dpms sbr magazine problems, crosman dpms sbr full auto co2 bb air rifle, best bb gun for home defense, best bb gun, full auto bb gun,