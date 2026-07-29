Decentralize.TV - Episode 131 – July 29, 2026 - Robert Scott Bell: Escaping the Medical Fear Machine

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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Health Freedom and Skepticism (1:40)
- Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory (5:42)
- Personal Health Experiences (24:22)
- Impact of COVID-19 and Medical System Critique (25:16)
- Future of Health and Medicine (25:41)
- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (56:57)
- Discussion on AI and Health Freedom (59:54)
- Critique of Pandemic Measures and Future Resistance (1:08:04)
- Health Theories and Financial Advice (1:10:05)
- Gold and Silver Investment Strategies (1:13:07)
- Affiliate Deals and Solar Power Solutions (1:15:51)
- Conclusion and Future Plans (1:18:34)
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