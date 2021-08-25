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Privacy vs Government - This Is How the Government Spies on You. It's Gone Too Far! (Edward Snowden)
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131 views • August 25, 2021
Privacy vs Government - This Is How the Government Spies on You. It's Gone Too Far! (Edward Snowden)
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Privacy-vs-Government---This-Is-How-The-Government-Spies-on-You.-It%27s-Gone-Too-Far!-%28Edward-Snowden%29:7?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
Donate to RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity TShirt Store: (Creators of Fall of the Cabal)
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/gns/products/dr-evil-nv1016
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EWsELn
Covid19 Does NOT Exist. It Is Fictitious
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/Covid19-Does-NOT-Exist---It-Is-Fictitious:f?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Y1pyNv
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data - https://www.openvaers.com/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Brighteon.social] https://brighteon.social/@stpierrs
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BrK1J1Uuor85zmg4_jZPQ
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Privacy-vs-Government---This-Is-How-The-Government-Spies-on-You.-It%27s-Gone-Too-Far!-%28Edward-Snowden%29:7?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
Donate to RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity TShirt Store: (Creators of Fall of the Cabal)
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/gns/products/dr-evil-nv1016
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/EWsELn
Covid19 Does NOT Exist. It Is Fictitious
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/Covid19-Does-NOT-Exist---It-Is-Fictitious:f?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Y1pyNv
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data - https://www.openvaers.com/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Brighteon.social] https://brighteon.social/@stpierrs
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BrK1J1Uuor85zmg4_jZPQ
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
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