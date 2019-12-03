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Planting Strawberry Runners, Propagating Strawberries the easy way.
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17 views • December 03, 2019
Planting Strawberry Runners is super easy, and you get lots of new strawberry plants from those runners. Propagating Strawberries is easier, more reliable and faster than growing strawberries from seeds. One plant can put out 10 or more runners while still producing strawberries, so you should never need to buy strawberry plants ever again. This is the easiest way to plant strawberries by far.
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