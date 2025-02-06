Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 6, 2025 - The Great Cratering Now Under Way as Crypto, Stocks, Metals and Currencies all Suffer Dramatic Losses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The Great Cratering and Financial Crisis (0:11)
- The Song "The Great Cratering" (4:03)
- Investment Strategies and Precautions (7:43)
- Trump's Economic Views and Reality (12:25)
- Concentration Camps and Depopulation Agenda (24:14)
- The Role of AI and Bitcoin in the Economic Crisis (47:22)
- Preparing for the Economic Collapse (1:12:32)
- The Future of AI and Robotics (1:15:04)
- The Impact of AI on Decentralization (1:15:26)
- The Role of Breakthrough Battery Technology (1:16:57)
- Model Breakthrough and Decentralization Technology (1:19:35)
- Advancements in AI and Automation (1:25:37)
- Interview with Patrick Henningsen on Iran and Middle East Conflict (1:29:18)
- Challenges for the US in Attacking Iran (1:42:26)
- Geopolitical Implications and Economic Warfare (1:56:35)
- The Role of China and Russia in Supporting Iran (1:56:49)
- The Future of Global Trade and Commerce (2:06:49)
- The Role of Gold and Silver in Economic Stability (2:07:09)
- The Impact of US Economic Policies on Allies (2:07:40)
- The Future of MAGA and US Politics (2:15:38)
