The Life Force of the Kingdom Part 6

This video was heavily edited because if left to it's full length would be too long. There is so much about this man John G Lake that impacted my life and that even though he was born on the 1800's his experience with God was very similar to what I have experienced and am experiencing today. You must research this man and seek to learn the valuable lesson of surrender and the baptism of the Holy Spirit. May you find this video to be a blessing.