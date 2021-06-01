HOW TO ACCESS THE LIBRARY OF ALEXANDRIA - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
Have you missed the last few dozen videos? Then you're probably only looking for me on this BitChute channel. My videos are being auto-posted to my other channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreportextras/
Probably best to just follow me at corbettreport.com.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41520
Today James takes up a listener's challenge to track down a rare, expensive book. He does it in 10 seconds without paying a cent. Do you know how to access the Library of Alexandria? Find out in today's edition of #SolutionsWatch.