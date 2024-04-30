HOUTHIS CRIPPLE MORE U.S. AND ISRAELI SHIPS - Yemen's Armed Forces Spokesman Saree announces victorious operations against genocide-linked ships in video above.

2 American destroyers in Red Sea, Israeli ship in Indian Ocean, successfully hit with barrage of drones.

Based armed group always watching as Israeli-linked Greek vessel Cyclades also attacked in support of Palestine, despite trying to sneak into Tel Aviv by claiming to be sailing through a different port (00:50).