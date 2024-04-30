HOUTHIS CRIPPLE MORE U.S. AND ISRAELI SHIPS - Yemen's Armed Forces Spokesman Saree announces victorious operations against genocide-linked ships in video above.
2 American destroyers in Red Sea, Israeli ship in Indian Ocean, successfully hit with barrage of drones.
Based armed group always watching as Israeli-linked Greek vessel Cyclades also attacked in support of Palestine, despite trying to sneak into Tel Aviv by claiming to be sailing through a different port (00:50).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.