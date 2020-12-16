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Pt 4 | Say Goodbye to I AM A DEBTOR
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320 views • December 16, 2020
Man and woman are the originators of credit, not the banks. We do not have the obligation to perform, they do.
NB: Richard Werner, Best Selling Author – Prince of the Yen. Banks do not take deposits nor make loans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7asCJjv7QG0&;t=74s
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NB: Richard Werner, Best Selling Author – Prince of the Yen. Banks do not take deposits nor make loans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7asCJjv7QG0&;t=74s
🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Cool Rock, Take the Lead by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ YouTube audio library
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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