Situation Update, Oct 28, 2022 - The day that EUROPE DIED - BASF announces "permanent" output reductions

0:00 Intro

13:05 Cordless Tesla

15:45 Headlines

23:25 BASF

31:33 Michael Yon

1:03:55 Kay Rubacek





- BASF announces "permanent" partial shuttering of operationsin Europe

- This will set off supply chain Armageddon across Europe

- No BASF = No fertilizer = NO FOOD

- Jim Cramer CRIES about plummeting META stock

- Tech stocks crater; Elon seizes helm of #Twitter

- Actor Tim Robbins admits truth about #vaccines

- Don't vote until Election Day!

- World's largest STEEL PLANTS shutting down in Germany

- Fertilizer SHORTAGE in America as exports go to Europe

- Arrogant vaccine pushers keep dying suddenly

- Second railroad union rejects deal

- UK power grid may be turned off on cold nights

- US oil refineries, once turned off, will NEVER come back online

- Huge flooding in Australia destroys wheat crops

- Interview with Michael Yon

- Interview with Kay Rubacek







