When an uncovered-women’s-head person goes to Draco’s Western nation church they get demon-possessed

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2024). When Western feminist nations' millions of "uncovered women's heads, fallen angels head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians go to the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witch elites' millions of fake churches which teaches hundreds of redefined Bible verses which they want to hear, they get demon-possessed by their fake god Sananda Jesus. Their fake Christianity redefines hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to corrupt society & family, to remove all of God’s protection, to release millions of fallen angels from the abyss, to exterminate the human specie. You get filled by whatever spirit that is in the establishment that you go to and belong to. If you want an adulteress or a fake foreign god, then you go to a spiritual brothel or a Western feminist nations’ church, then you will find millions. If you go to a demon-infested Western feminist nations’ church and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastor, then you will get demon-infested, too. If you pick up the cross and follow Christ, then everyone will come to frantically try to assassinate you and all your 99% religious filth church donators will leave you in disgust & anger & sheer terror, and you will get filled by the Holy Spirit of God. There is no middle ground or fake Christianity as the fake Christians believe there is, but there is only Satan Lucifer or God. Every single pastor and tens of thousands of fake Christians betrayed us real Christians (except for one Christian brother), and the Western feminist nations’ fake shepherds are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and receiving assassination attempts every day and their church member witch assassins killing them & their families with heart attacks & brain strokes and getting ridiculed from all their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, just like they tried to kill Jesus and ridiculed Jesus by accusing him of being a crazy demon-possessed heretic, so these fake shepherds redefine hundreds of Bible verses for their church donators & Satan Lucifer, and modify & dilute & sterilize & pick & choose & edit the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades to make it safe for themselves from assassinations & ridicules, and they shear the sheep of fake illegal tithe income tax to parasite on God’s blessings to his children, by attracting them with hell-bound redefined Bible verses that cater to their values & ideologies. Therefore, God himself will lead his flock into green pastures and feed them and take care of them. Our God is a faithful loving God, and he does not leave his children as orphans left to be scavenged by vultures & pastors, who feed them Satan Lucifer’s poison to lead them to hell. God will kick out Satan Lucifer’s fake unbiblical job position pastors and Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians into the fire, and bring out his real Christians from the Western feminist nations’ harlot Church religious cesspool. The garbage needs to be taken out, and the jewels picked out of the bedrock dirt.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine