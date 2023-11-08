Create New Account
An Amur (Siberian) Tiger Cub was Found on a Road in the Khabarovsk region of Russia, with a Broken Paw - Had Surgery & in Vets Care
An Amur (Siberian) tiger cub was found on a road in the Khabarovsk region, with a broken paw.

The regional Ministry of Natural Resources reported that the little predator underwent surgery to address the injured paw and is in veterinary care.

They found the cub alone on the road, but specialists say that the absence of its mother nearby doesn't necessarily mean she perished. She might have just left with a healthy cub, leaving behind the injured one.

