Ex-Pfizer VP: COVID Vaccine Push A "Supranational Operation" Intended To ‘Maim And Kill Deliberately

Ex-Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon, while attending a Truth be Told Rally in London, said that the COVID vaccine push is a ‘supranational operation’ intended to ‘maim and kill deliberately’.
Dr. Michael Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, explained how he knew the COVID virus, with its subsequent “vaccine” campaign, was a “supranational operation” designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”
