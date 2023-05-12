Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ex-Pfizer VP: COVID Vaccine Push A "Supranational Operation" Intended To ‘Maim And Kill Deliberately
104 views
channel image
MyChannel
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Ex-Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon, while attending a Truth be Told Rally in London, said that the COVID vaccine push is a ‘supranational operation’ intended to ‘maim and kill deliberately’.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, explained how he knew the COVID virus, with its subsequent “vaccine” campaign, was a “supranational operation” designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Keywords
healthvaccinesinjurytruthpharmapandemicviruskillmichaelvaxmikepfizercoronavirusplandemicyeadonvice-president

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket