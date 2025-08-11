🤷‍♀️ Trump 'Misspoke' says he is going to Russia on Friday

🤷‍♀️ Trump says he is going to Russia on Friday. He is meeting Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Adding:

Trump won't be visiting Russia on Friday. U.S. media, citing the White House, reported that the president misspoke.

Adding: President Donald Trump said Monday that he is deploying National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C. and placing city police under federal control.

Trump said he would start with D.C., but threatened a wider crackdown on crime could spread to other American cities.

“We’re going to clean it up real quick, very quickly,” he said.

Trump decried "out-of-control crime" in Democratic-led cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, while failing to mention Memphis, St. Louis, Birmingham and New Orleans — all cities in red states with the highest murder rates, according to the FBI.