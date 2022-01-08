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US Animadvert About Russian Peace Keeping Troops in Kazakhstan
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50 views • January 08, 2022
USA Animadvert About Russian Peace Keeping Troops in Kazakhstan
The NOT States United of America
full newscast here
RT News - January 08 2022
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/545438-rtnews-january-08-12msk/
The Kazakh authorities say they've arrested four-thousand on terror charges, including foreign nationals. The president claims up to 20-thousand are involved in the unrest, as more peacekeepers from Russia arrive to help restore order. Meanwhile, Moscow pushes back against Washington's remarks that Russian peacekeepers won't ever leave Kazakhstan with the Foreign Ministry pointing out the neighboring countries' traditionally-close ties, and strong military alliance.
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The NOT States United of America
full newscast here
RT News - January 08 2022
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/545438-rtnews-january-08-12msk/
The Kazakh authorities say they've arrested four-thousand on terror charges, including foreign nationals. The president claims up to 20-thousand are involved in the unrest, as more peacekeepers from Russia arrive to help restore order. Meanwhile, Moscow pushes back against Washington's remarks that Russian peacekeepers won't ever leave Kazakhstan with the Foreign Ministry pointing out the neighboring countries' traditionally-close ties, and strong military alliance.
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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