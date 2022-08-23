Fauci Finished! Rand Paul Promises Investigations 8.23

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Ryan

Dr. Fauci Announces Resignation ONE DAY After Sen. Rand Paul Promises to Get to the Bottom of COVID’s Origins https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/update-dr-fauci-announces-resignation-one-day-sen-rand-paul-promises-get-bottom-covids-origins-update/

The Same FBI Chief Who Botched Whitmer Kidnaping Now Runs DC Office Tied to Trump Raid https://vigilant.news/2022/08/the-same-fbi-chief-who-botched-whitmer-kidnaping-now-runs-dc-office-tied-to-trump-raid/

DESPERATION: George Soros is Dumping Millions into Chuck Schumer’s PAC To Save Senate Majority https://vigilant.news/2022/08/desperation-george-soros-is-dumping-millions-into-chuck-schumers-pac-to-save-senate-majority/

Justin

Obama Praises Fauci’s ‘Once-In-A Century Public Health’ Leadership: ‘I’m Glad He’s Not Done Yet’ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/obama-praises-faucis-century-public-health-leadership-glad-not-done-yet/

HUGE: Former Security Chief at Twitter Alleges Company Endangered National Security Through “Egregious Deficiencies” https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/huge-former-security-chief-twitter-alleges-company-endangered-national-security-egregious-deficiencies/

Memos Reveal Biden White House Worked Directly with DOJ, National Archives to Instigate Criminal Investigation into Trump’s Handling of Documents https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/john-solomon-memos-reveal-biden-white-house-worked-directly-doj-national-archives-instigate-criminal-investigation-trumps-handling-documents/

Rapid

#RIPCORD: Latest Updates & Findings from The PIT

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/ripcord-latest-updates-findings-from-the-pit/

A New Rare Viral Disease Called “Tomato Flu” is Affecting Children in India — Symptoms Comparable to Covid-19 and Blisters Resembles with Monkeypox Virus https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/new-rare-viral-disease-called-tomato-flu-affecting-children-india/

100 Seconds of Biden Proving He’s Totally Fit to be President https://100percentfedup.com/100-seconds-of-biden-proving-hes-totally-fit-to-be-president-video/

TikTok’s New ‘Elections Center’ Is A Massive Threat To National Security https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/23/tiktoks-new-elections-center-is-a-massive-threat-to-national-security/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tiktoks-new-elections-center-is-a-massive-threat-to-national-security

Bill Gates Lavished the Media with $319 Million in Funding https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/bill-gates-lavished-the-media-with-319-million-in-funding.html

PRIVACY IS DEAD: Life Of Software Engineer Is “Ruined” After GOOGLE AI Detects Images of His Young Son’s Groin Sent To Doctor During COVID… Reports Him to Police https://100percentfedup.com/privacy-is-dead-life-of-software-engineer-is-ruined-after-google-ai-detects-images-of-his-young-sons-groin-sent-to-doctor-during-covid-reports-him-to-police/

Facebook Fact-Check Censors Factual Claim IRS Is Arming Agents To Use Deadly Force

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/facebook-fact-check-censors-factual-claim-irs-arming-agents-use-deadly-force

SO TOLERANT: 62 Percent Majority of College Democrats Say They Won’t Room With a Trump Supporter

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/wow-62-percent-majority-college-democrats-say-wont-room-trump-supporter/

Australian bank announces it will BAN loans for petrol or diesel cars in order to fight climate change and encourage electric vehicles

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11122207/Bank-Australia-announces-BAN-loans-petrol-diesel-cars-2025-fight-climate-change.html

Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order Favoring Voters Challenging Elections Rules

https://conservativebrief.com/supreme-court-7-65817/

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Book of the Week

• The Secret Destiny of America

https://amzn.to/3AjxFM9

DESCRIPTION: When a drug-addled Hunter Biden abandoned his waterlogged computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019, just six days before his father announced his candidacy for the United States presidency, it became the ticking time bomb in the shadows of Joe Biden’s campaign. The dirty secrets contained in Hunter’s laptop almost derailed his father’s presidential campaign and ignited one of the greatest media coverups in American history. This is the unvarnished story of what’s really inside the laptop and what China knows about the Bidens, by the New York Post journalist who brought it into the open.

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