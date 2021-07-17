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INFRUITION 5.0 Proof of The living God
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40 views • July 17, 2021
Interesting Correlation between the silver given to Juda for Jesus Christ
and the stimulas" "packages" given to the public and the jabbs
Old Testament and New Testament writers:
Christ is the word and the word came to life Christ spoke through Isaiah the prophet
and other prophets of Old Testaments and scriptures
Isaiah
Chapter 16
Send ye the lamb to the ruler of the land from Sela to the wilderness, unto the mount of the daughter of Zion.
2For it shall be, that, as a wandering bird cast out of the nest, so the daughters of Moab shall be at the fords of Arnon.
3Take counsel, execute judgment; make thy shadow as the night in the midst of the noonday; hide the outcasts; bewray not him that wandereth.
4Let mine outcasts dwell with thee, Moab; be thou a covert to them from the face of the spoiler: for the extortioner is at an end, the spoiler ceaseth, the oppressors are consumed out of the land.
5And in mercy shall the throne be established: and he shall sit upon it in truth in the tabernacle of David, judging, and seeking judgment, and hasting righteousness.
Having gone into surgery twice I know it can be a scary time not only for you, but for your family as well. Rest assure that God is in control of the situation. Keep your mind on Christ and your mind will be at peace. Before surgery, look over Scriptures to give you comfort and draw near to the Lord in prayer. I had an experience with our Lord Jesus Christ. It was Amazing! I was put under and woke up next to Christ! The light poured from him and was so very beautiful and Impressive! There was no shadows! His Grace Is Amazing!
I hope and have faith this message will REACH YOU. You have a time in your life to realize their is more than meets the eyes. May you have eyes to see and ears to hear! Please pass along/share/mirror and spread the good news!
This experience was 04/12/2019 . Every statement in this video is true and to my best knowledge for my personal experience. I am willing to swear in any legal statue, of any court room or church establishment. Russell S. Ott
A TESTAMONY OF RUSSELL S OTT OF OHIO. EVENT OCCURED AT OIO ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF OHIO, LIMA OHIO 4/12/2019
ANY QUESTIONS ( [email protected])
and the stimulas" "packages" given to the public and the jabbs
Old Testament and New Testament writers:
Christ is the word and the word came to life Christ spoke through Isaiah the prophet
and other prophets of Old Testaments and scriptures
Isaiah
Chapter 16
Send ye the lamb to the ruler of the land from Sela to the wilderness, unto the mount of the daughter of Zion.
2For it shall be, that, as a wandering bird cast out of the nest, so the daughters of Moab shall be at the fords of Arnon.
3Take counsel, execute judgment; make thy shadow as the night in the midst of the noonday; hide the outcasts; bewray not him that wandereth.
4Let mine outcasts dwell with thee, Moab; be thou a covert to them from the face of the spoiler: for the extortioner is at an end, the spoiler ceaseth, the oppressors are consumed out of the land.
5And in mercy shall the throne be established: and he shall sit upon it in truth in the tabernacle of David, judging, and seeking judgment, and hasting righteousness.
Having gone into surgery twice I know it can be a scary time not only for you, but for your family as well. Rest assure that God is in control of the situation. Keep your mind on Christ and your mind will be at peace. Before surgery, look over Scriptures to give you comfort and draw near to the Lord in prayer. I had an experience with our Lord Jesus Christ. It was Amazing! I was put under and woke up next to Christ! The light poured from him and was so very beautiful and Impressive! There was no shadows! His Grace Is Amazing!
I hope and have faith this message will REACH YOU. You have a time in your life to realize their is more than meets the eyes. May you have eyes to see and ears to hear! Please pass along/share/mirror and spread the good news!
This experience was 04/12/2019 . Every statement in this video is true and to my best knowledge for my personal experience. I am willing to swear in any legal statue, of any court room or church establishment. Russell S. Ott
A TESTAMONY OF RUSSELL S OTT OF OHIO. EVENT OCCURED AT OIO ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF OHIO, LIMA OHIO 4/12/2019
ANY QUESTIONS ( [email protected])
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