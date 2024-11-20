Secret Gender Procedures on Minors Revealed - Vanessa Sivadge - Freedom Alive® Ep134

Vanessa Sivadge loves being a nurse but could not remain silent about what she saw happening to children. Vanessa is the whistleblower in a May 2023 story with a doctor’s testimony exposing the secret gender procedures happening at Texas Children’s Hospital. Even though the procedures are illegal on children in Texas, this abuse and fraud has still been happening. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Vanessa shares how she was threatened for revealing the truth!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

