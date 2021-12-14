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🇰🇷🚨 SOUTH KOREA RISING UP AGAINST COVID TYRANNY ⚡️💥
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126 views • December 14, 2021
🇰🇷🚨 SOUTH KOREA RISING UP AGAINST COVID TYRANNY ⚡️💥
ℹ️ Doctors, experts and concerned parents in South Korea stand together against vaccine mandates and the coercion of adults and children. This is video footage of a protest that happened today (December 13th). Resistance is starting to spread across Asia.
ℹ️ Doctors, experts and concerned parents in South Korea stand together against vaccine mandates and the coercion of adults and children. This is video footage of a protest that happened today (December 13th). Resistance is starting to spread across Asia.
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