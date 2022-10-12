Create New Account
Dr McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vax
The New American
How long does the vaccine last in your body? What can you do if you were vaxxed? Can we even answer those questions?  

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

  1. AmericasVoice.com - Charlie Kirk Show - Dr Peter McCullough says It's the Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise - https://americasvoice.news/video/wnRjEfaJT5JM4Xz/

2. AmericasVoice.com - Charlie Kirk Show - Email asks if there is anything they can do after they took the vax - https://americasvoice.news/video/CHpbsbjgsXCfroI/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



healthvaccinecovid

