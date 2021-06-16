Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - When Healing Diets Harm (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.19.13)

Dr Daniels will talk about the vegetarian diet, vegan diet, macrobiotic diet, raw diet, fruitarian diet. Their advantages and their shortcomings. When Healing Diets Harm. Dr Daniels has personally experienced each of these diets. As a practicing Family Practice Physician, she assisted patients in overcoming the difficulties with these systems of healing.







The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.



Free Report: Non Antibiotic Treatments for 10 Common Infections - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1996

Dr Daniels Recipe Books: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1978



FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted

Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED

If you wish to Leave A Tip - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9