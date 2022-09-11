Nigel Farage: The UK is on an 'Economic Precipice' with Energy Crisis

https://gnews.org/post/p1jvaf61a
09/06/2022 Nigel Farage: The UK is now completely vulnerable to whatever happens to world oil, and world gas prices. We’re looking at perhaps millions of small businesses going under, we could see if it’s a cold winter, huge numbers of people dying of cold. This is how grim this is
