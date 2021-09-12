119) O nosso Estado não existe mais -- Só Você Existe.

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Créditos a Alcyon Plêiades Recomendados | Setembro 11, 2021.
Valérie Bugault alerta às forças da ordem, o exército secreto da OTAN está prestes a assumir o controle: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fyGRNS0zS6im/
do original: Se preparer au choc - Des paluches et des bouquins - 24 aout 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTjFIVNk_Tc
Mais:
Unit8200 (Brendon O'Connell): https://rumble.com/user/Unit8200/videos
Valérie Bugault: https://valeriebugault.fr/videos_valerie_bugault
OUVIR, EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE:
L’état français n'existe plus – (Transcription en Français + Traduction en Anglais) https://www.profession-gendarme.com/letat-francais-nexiste-plus-transcription-en-francais-traduction-en-anglais/
Ajustar a língua: https://valeriebugault.fr/letat-francais-nexiste-plus-transcription-en-francais-traduction-en-anglais
The French State No Longer Legally Exists – Do The People Know This? https://www.europereloaded.com/the-french-state-no-longer-legally-exists-do-people-know-this/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal