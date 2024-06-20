Brighteon Broadcast News, June 20, 2024 – Entire South American nation goes DARK, while more nations flee the dollar to join BRICS

- Ecuador's nationwide power grid failure. (0:03)

- 911 state-wide failure in Massachusetts. (1:38)

- US theft of Russian assets and bizarre justification by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. (13:01)

- New gold-backed currency system #BRICS for international settlements. (23:14)

- Potential conflict between #Israel and #Hezbollah, with escalation involving #Iran. (51:27)

- US Navy weakness becoming obvious to everyone. (59:45)

- Geopolitics, global warfare, and peace talks, featuring Andrei Martyanov. (1:07:23)

- Health products, animal shelters, and #ivermectin donation.

- Geopolitical implications of naval power projection and chokepoints in shipping lanes. (1:45:23)

- Russia's military capabilities and failed NATO leaders. (1:50:12)

- Financial collapse, war, and leadership ineptitude. (1:55:42)

- #Ukraine is a failed state. (2:24:50)





