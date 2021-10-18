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CHAOS IN CHICAGO An Uber driver
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20 views • October 18, 2021
CHAOS IN CHICAGO An Uber driver captures the streets of the state of Chicago on his dashcam as a hail of gunfire and screams erupt. With many police refusing to submit to the poisonous shot, the coming week is likely to become even more chaotic as criminals have free rein.
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