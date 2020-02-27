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The moon alone destroys the heliocentric, globe earth model
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183 views • February 27, 2020
If you take what so-called science says, and put it under a little scrutiny, you'll find that they lie about everything!
According to math, the moon in the heliocentric model would always appear small and far away. For Super moons to take place, the moon would have to rush toward the earth thousands of miles closer. Because they tell us the tides are controlled by the moon, the earth would experience catastrophic events every time there was a super moon! Wake up and smell the reality!
According to math, the moon in the heliocentric model would always appear small and far away. For Super moons to take place, the moon would have to rush toward the earth thousands of miles closer. Because they tell us the tides are controlled by the moon, the earth would experience catastrophic events every time there was a super moon! Wake up and smell the reality!
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