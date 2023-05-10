Create New Account
The REAL Reason Russia owns Kaliningrad
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
The Present Past


 May 10, 2023

The story of how Russia got to owning Kaliningrad. Starting 800 years ago.

00:00 - 00:30 Intro

00:30 - 01:18 Teutonic Knights?

01:18 - 01:51 Current situation

01:51 - 03:22 Dr. Knight

03:22 - 05:12 Prussians and Pagans

05:12 - 08:32 Northern Crusades

08:32 - 11:11 The Rise of the Hohenzollern, or the return of the Prussians

11:11 - 14:15 What about the Russians?


Sources:


I got most of my information from:

Adam Zamoyski: Poland: A History

Also a great read on anything Christian:

Tom Holland - Dominion


The two videos I talk about

Hi there, my name is Jochem Boodt. I make the show The Present Past, where I show how the present has been influenced by the past. History, but connected to the present and fun!


Every episode I show how history has influenced and made a thing, an idea or event in our present time.


