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Flashback: From The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky
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30 views • August 07, 2021
Published On Aug 7, 2021
Flashback: From The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky
She Assured everyone for several months in a row that vaccinated people cannot get infected with Covid-19 and are not carriers of the infection.
How quickly they moved the goal posts or, as they say, changed their shoes on the run
Flashback: From The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky
She Assured everyone for several months in a row that vaccinated people cannot get infected with Covid-19 and are not carriers of the infection.
How quickly they moved the goal posts or, as they say, changed their shoes on the run
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