© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CROCHET DRESS / VESTIDO A CROCHE
Follow
1
Share
Report
5 views • March 23, 2022
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Written pattern here: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/10/crochet-dress-vestido-croche_2.html?m=1
Patron escrito: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/10/crochet-dress-vestido-croche.html
Music
Fly Inverted Past a Jenny by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/stuntisland/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
Link to Slip dress / Enlace para la bata:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0a_4HYjOUY&;t=17s
If you would like to know how to make this dress without the slip dress watch instructions here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2YJfBIZYQA
Si quisiera saber cómo tejer este vestido sin la bata ver instrucciones aquí:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2YJfBIZYQA
Abreviations / Abreviaciones
Ch: chain
Dc: double crochet
Dc tog: double crochet together
Hdc: half double crochet
Sc: simple crochet
Sl st: slip stitch
Cad: cadena
Mpa: medio punto alto
Pa: punto alto
Paj: puntos altos juntos
Pa tras: punto alto trasero
Ps: punto simple
Pto desl: punto deslizado
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Written pattern here: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/10/crochet-dress-vestido-croche_2.html?m=1
Patron escrito: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/10/crochet-dress-vestido-croche.html
Music
Fly Inverted Past a Jenny by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/stuntisland/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
Link to Slip dress / Enlace para la bata:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0a_4HYjOUY&;t=17s
If you would like to know how to make this dress without the slip dress watch instructions here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2YJfBIZYQA
Si quisiera saber cómo tejer este vestido sin la bata ver instrucciones aquí:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2YJfBIZYQA
Abreviations / Abreviaciones
Ch: chain
Dc: double crochet
Dc tog: double crochet together
Hdc: half double crochet
Sc: simple crochet
Sl st: slip stitch
Cad: cadena
Mpa: medio punto alto
Pa: punto alto
Paj: puntos altos juntos
Pa tras: punto alto trasero
Ps: punto simple
Pto desl: punto deslizado
Keywords
dresscrochetcrochetejervestidobohodiy dresscomo hacer vestidocrochet dressvestido a crochecrochet fashionboho fashion crochetvestido crochetraje crochetraje tejidovestido tejidotejidosvestido de crochevestido de croche paso a pasohow to crochet a dresslace crochet dresscrochet dress tutorialtutorial vestido a crocheboho crochetboho crochet style
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.