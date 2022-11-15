Never Surrender To Lies

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Monday, November 14th, 2022 Live Stream - Part 1
**WE NEED EVERYONE TO DOWNLOAD & SEND TO ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS
The Final Notice below is to demand restoration of property (i.e., their children who are being trafficked) for Christine Wall & Chris Lee, Dale Richardson and Pam Deol;
Go to www.awarriorcalls.com and scroll down until you see this heading in red: EMERGENCY ALERT REQUIRING YOUR HELP…
1) Download FINAL NOTICE (https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.October.17th.2022.pdf).
2) Download 400 email addresses to send to politicians to battle this evil. (download word document at www.awarriorcalls.com)
WE THANK EVERYONE SO MUCH FOR PUTTING THESE PEOPLE ON NOTICE.
A Warrior Calls:
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?