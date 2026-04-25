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The Pendulum Is Swinging — Final Act Before the Hammer Falls
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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94 views • 14 days ago

The layers are peeling back faster than most can process. What you are witnessing is not chaos. It is mastery at work.


John Michael Chambers delivers a sobering weekend report: NASA, the Pope, conservative media darlings, and influencers — all being exposed. The sacred cows of both the left and the so-called right are being led to the slaughter. No one who played in the globalist sandbox is immune. The exposure is not partisan. It is purification.


He warns of the sudden rush back to the moon — a great distraction designed to point your eyes up while the ground shifts beneath you. The real battle is here on Earth: in your bank account, at your ballot box, in your churches, and in your schools.


April 15th — Tax Day — has come and gone. A day that symbolizes everything wrong with the old order: income extraction, financial surveillance, and the illusion of consent. But this tax day feels different. The system is creaking. Legitimacy is gone. More Americans than ever are asking the forbidden question: Why do we still pay for our own enslavement?


Cuba as a U.S. territory? Some say yes. Others say not yet. Watch closely. The strategic realignment of the Western Hemisphere is underway. The whispers are becoming roars.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/

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layerspeelingmasteryatworksacredcowsslaughtered
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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