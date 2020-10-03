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Tweet Series Day 17 (Oct 3, 2020)
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
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14 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @KenJeong. He is a great actor and was in the funniest movie for adults of all time. He may be a little misguided at times, but I think deep down he is a good guy. He did a video promoting and protecting Chinese Americans. He is 100% right. They deserve our respect. That is all!



P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #BruceLee. I still haven’t seen “Be Water” yet but I plan to. He was in the Martial Arts. Martial Arts kick all form of ass. It shows respect all day and all night. When you step in that mat, those shoes better be off. When you address your sensei, Ma’am or Sir are the only correct responses. I probably never try it myself, because I am a passionate fan of the sport, and I cheer loudest for someone learning it now who will hopefully get that Black Belt someday. He’s the best, however, he only gets the Belt if he earns it. That’s Respect! To Everyone who is any form of Martial Arts, I salute You!

Note: Play Ken Jeong Video

Updated—I will admit, I could not find the @Kenjeong video, and I have not had enough time to inspect this video. I hope it sheds some light on why Covid-19 should not be labeled the #ChineseVirus. Yes, it started in Wuhan, but there are plenty of great people in China. Some I used to interact with at my former job. If you want a more accurate term for the virus, then the only one would be #DemocratVirus


https://youtu.be/fEHJ05KbbVQ;


Added:

Play “SAG-AFTRA Asian American Anti-Hate PSA”


https://youtu.be/Hnkl7Ax1m2c; it’s not the video I saw but regardless #WashTheHate
Keywords
respectmartial artsasian americans
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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