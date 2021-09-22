DHS Secretary Mayorkas Still Believes the Borders are Closed

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Department of Homeland Security Director Mayorkas and FBI Director Chris Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
During testimony, Senator Ron Johnson asked Mayorkas about the open US southern border.
Mayorkas assured the Republican Senator that the US Southern border is closed.
Sen. Johnson just shakes his head in disgust!
Link to watch full testimony:
https://youtu.be/xZ6qjuOSBC8