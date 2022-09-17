Legislature Moves to REVOKE LICENSES, Press Charges on Lifesaving Doctors: Dissident Doctors Targeted For Sharing Covid 19 Truths

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California is full of SATANIST SCUM!
Dr. Stella Immanuel joins to expose how California legislation is removing licenses and suing doctors who question the clot shot!
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