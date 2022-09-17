Legislature Moves to REVOKE LICENSES, Press Charges on Lifesaving Doctors: Dissident Doctors Targeted For Sharing Covid 19 Truths

California is full of SATANIST SCUM!
Dr. Stella Immanuel joins to expose how California legislation is removing licenses and suing doctors who question the clot shot!
Go to: https://drstellamd.com/ and use promo code STEW for your health and wellness needs!
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.