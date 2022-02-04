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Pedophile Electronic Revenge Database Against Justice Big Pharma Monsanto China #WakeUp
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52 views • February 04, 2022
6 Decades Witness of how, why, where, who:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Inconvenient people, and their families are given time release lethal injections by their family doctors or when they are railroaded to prison. ADD, ADHD, Autism and other heath problems are injected in for Big Pharma to make more money for testing and treatment.
http://thesrv.blogspot.com/
Effective Treatments & Preventatives were pulled from market months before first 15 day lock down to rig the 2020 elections, for all the Chinese Run CDC NIH & UN Mandates. Cheap drugs were pulled so Big Pharma could rake in Trillions. Dems & Rinos now have millions & billions in secret net worth.
Strokes in Day Care Centers were once unheard of, we are talking about children, not the older care workers.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #VladimirPutinForPresident
My email and contact information at end of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LhxDayTr8CW9/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Inconvenient people, and their families are given time release lethal injections by their family doctors or when they are railroaded to prison. ADD, ADHD, Autism and other heath problems are injected in for Big Pharma to make more money for testing and treatment.
http://thesrv.blogspot.com/
Effective Treatments & Preventatives were pulled from market months before first 15 day lock down to rig the 2020 elections, for all the Chinese Run CDC NIH & UN Mandates. Cheap drugs were pulled so Big Pharma could rake in Trillions. Dems & Rinos now have millions & billions in secret net worth.
Strokes in Day Care Centers were once unheard of, we are talking about children, not the older care workers.
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #VladimirPutinForPresident
My email and contact information at end of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LhxDayTr8CW9/
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