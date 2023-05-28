Pentecost - Happy Birthday, Bride of Christ

The power of the Holy Spirit is unleashed only when Believers dare to speak the name of Jesus and talk about what God has done and is doing. Faith does not come from thin air, it comes when the truth is spoken from one human heart to another. https://stopmypainnow.info/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.