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Martin Smith - Approaching Doom
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123 views • June 06, 2021
He was hated, persecuted, and called a prophet of doom. Let us take a look at the preaching and life of Jeremiah and see if we can get a foretaste of how the anti-typical Jeremiah will most likely be treated when they bring the same message to the world as well as the church.
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