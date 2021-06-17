Putin Rebuttal to Leftist Journo re: Imprisoned Trump Supporters from Jan 6 Capitol Breach

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Putin responded by saying that what the Democrats did by imprisoning Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6th is essentially the same thing. BOOM.
The leftist US press corps sure treats Putin similar to how they treat DJT 🤔