HOW TO NEVER BE MISGENDERED AGAIN - THE ULTIMATE ADVICE TO ANYONE PRETENDING TO BE THE OPPOSITE SEX

There are far too many videos on the internet now showing somebody who gets misgendered which is not a real thing and then they absolutely explode with anger and direct it towards the person who may have called them sir or ma'am. You can be a sir or you can be a man but you can't be anything else but. Also, if you have a penis you're a sir and if you have a vagina you're a ma'am.

No amount of crying, complaining, screaming, threats of violence, acts of violence or social media commentaries made after the fact will ever change what you are.

There was a point when these videos were amusing now they are dangerous because all we have are a series of copycats looking for the same attention the first set of reprobates got and they are deliberately looking for trouble and finding it.

The world economic forum is the one who is suggesting to all of you that you are probably the opposite sex of what you were born. Why are you listening to them? You don't know them and listening to anything they say is not going to benefit you in any way. Since the market is saturated by supposed trans people, very few of you are going to make any money dressing up in the opposite Sexes clothing. Good luck to you, however.