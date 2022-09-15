ROYAL GUARD COLLAPSES AT THE QUEEN'S COFFIN CEREMONY. TOTALLY NORMAL. AND NOT SYMBOLIC AT ALL. 💉💉💉

My understanding is that he DIED suddenly. He didn't just faint.Totally normal folks. Nothing strange about this at all. He was probably overly distraught at the death of the beloved Monarch. To claim that this has anything to do with the so-called COVID vaccines is utterly paranoid and delusional.
Credit for original footage: PCS
I truly value the channels on this and other platforms that I subscribe to. PCS is another excellent channel.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
