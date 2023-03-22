PUTIN:" We Are In Favor Of Using The Chinese Yuan For Settlements Between Russia And The Countries Of Asia,Africa,And Latin America. I Am Confident That These Forms Of Settlement In Yuan Will Develop Between Russian Partners And Their Counterparts In Third Countries."
Petrodollar Goes Bye Bye.
